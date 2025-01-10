Pelicans’ Herb Jones is out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say forward and top defensive player Herb Jones has a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that will sideline him indefinitely. The announcement came hours before the Pelicans were scheduled to play at Philadelphia in the first stop on a three-game road trip that also includes visits to Boston on Sunday and Chicago on Tuesday. Jones underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday night’s loss to Portland. Jones also missed 18 games earlier this season because of an injury in the same shoulder before returning on Dec. 5 and starting 16 consecutive games.

