Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado says he will return from injury against the Wizards on Friday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado says he plans to play when New Orleans hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday night, ending a 23-game absence caused by a right hamstring strain. Alvarado is listed as probable officially but says he has “no doubt” that he will be playing. The 26-year-old Alvarado is in his fourth NBA season. He has played in 11 games this season with seven starts, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.