Pelicans’ brass doubling down on Zion Williamson’s upside

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, right, looks to shoot over OKlahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, front left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are doubling down on injury-plagued, sixth-year pro Zion Williamson, hoping he can be a more reliable and productive centerpiece in the years to come. Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Williamson is a better basketball player now than he’s ever been and has begun to take more of a leadership role. His comments on Tuesday come after New Orleans dealt injured high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram to Toronto shortly before last week’s trade deadline. Griffin says the Pelicans had high hopes for Ingram and Williamson as a tandem but couldn’t justify keeping both of them financially after they played only 34% of their games together during the past five-plus seasons. Pelicans host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

