Pelicans’ brass doubling down on Zion Williamson’s upside

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are doubling down on injury-plagued, sixth-year pro Zion Williamson, hoping he can be a more reliable and productive centerpiece in the years to come. Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin says Williamson is a better basketball player now than he’s ever been and has begun to take more of a leadership role. His comments on Tuesday come after New Orleans dealt injured high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram to Toronto shortly before last week’s trade deadline. Griffin says the Pelicans had high hopes for Ingram and Williamson as a tandem but couldn’t justify keeping both of them financially after they played only 34% of their games together during the past five-plus seasons. Pelicans host Sacramento on Wednesday night.

