Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot named head coach at Iona following the firing of Tobin Anderson

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot was named coach at Iona on Thursday, three days after Tobin Anderson was fired following two years in the job as the replacement for Rick Pitino. The 36-year-old Geriot was in his 10th season as an NBA assistant, nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Pelicans. He played at Richmond from 2006-11 and began his coaching career as an assistant at Princeton and Campbell. The Gaels finished this season 17-17 and reached the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game. They were 16-17 in Anderson’s first season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.