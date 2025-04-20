Pedro Gallese has 6 saves for Orlando City in 0-0 tie with Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Gallese had six saves Saturday for Orlando City in a 0-0 tie with CF Montreal.

Orlando (3-2-4) is unbeaten in six consecutive games, dating to a 2-1 loss to New York City FC on March 8, and has not allowed a goal in three straight.

Montreal (0-6-3) is tied (with New England) for fewest goals scored in MLS this season (four) and only the LA Galaxy (minus-10) have a worse goal differential.

Jonathan Sirois had two saves for Montreal.

Rafael Santos subbed on for Kyle Smith at halftime, was shown a yellow card in the 60th minute and then a red in the 76th and Orlando played a man down the rest of the way.

