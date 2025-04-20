Pedro Gallese has 6 saves for Orlando City in 0-0 tie with Montreal

By The Associated Press
Orlando City's David Brekalo (4) moves in on CF Montreal forward Dante Sealy (25) during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Gallese had six saves Saturday for Orlando City in a 0-0 tie with CF Montreal.

Orlando (3-2-4) is unbeaten in six consecutive games, dating to a 2-1 loss to New York City FC on March 8, and has not allowed a goal in three straight.

Montreal (0-6-3) is tied (with New England) for fewest goals scored in MLS this season (four) and only the LA Galaxy (minus-10) have a worse goal differential.

Jonathan Sirois had two saves for Montreal.

Rafael Santos subbed on for Kyle Smith at halftime, was shown a yellow card in the 60th minute and then a red in the 76th and Orlando played a man down the rest of the way.

