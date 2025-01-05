PCB to fly injured Ayub to London for treatment in attempt to get opener fit for Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to fly injured opening batsman Saim Ayub to London in hopes of getting him fit in time for next month’s Champions Trophy. Ayub fractured his right ankle during the first day of the second test against South Africa at Cape Town on Friday and has been ruled out of competitive cricket for at least six weeks. The PCB said in a statement on Sunday that after consulting with doctors, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided to send Ayub to London to see an orthopedic surgeon. Defending champion and host Pakistan will take on New Zealand in its first group A game of the Champions Trophy at Karachi on Feb. 19.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.