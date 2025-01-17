Payton Verhulst scores a career-high 38, makes 6 3-pointers as No. 13 Oklahoma women beat Missouri

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored a career-high 38 points and made six 3-pointers to help No. 13 Oklahoma beat Missouri 80-63 on Thursday night. Verhulst tied Phylesha Whaley for fifth on Oklahoma’s single-game scoring list, trailing Madi Williams’ program record of 45 against West Virginia on Jan. 3, 2021. Verhulst scored 18 points in the opening five minutes of the third quarter. She started the second half with a personal 9-0 run to give her 24 of Oklahoma’s 48 points, while Missouri had 32. She also added seven straight points to give the Sooners a 21-point lead with 5:05 left in the frame. Verhulst finished 13 of 19 to help Oklahoma (15-3, 3-2 Big 12) shoot 52%, including 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

