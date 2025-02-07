Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Day connects stars with New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hours after he won the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award at the league’s honors ceremony, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead was in the New Orleans community with his fellow nominees, hoping to inspire the next generation. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Day at Rosenwald Recreation Center provided 22 of the 32 nominees the opportunity to interact with children of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.

