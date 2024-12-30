Paulo Fonseca confirms he’s been fired by AC Milan with Sergio Conceicao lined up to replace him

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Fonseca has been fired by AC Milan. The coach confirmed the move as he left the San Siro stadium following a 1-1 draw with Roma. Fonseca tells reporters that “it’s true” and “I’m out.” Milan is expected to announce the move later Monday and hire Sergio Conceicao as Fonseca’s replacement. Milan next plays against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Fonseca was hired in June and produced only 12 wins in 24 matches across all competitions. Milan is eighth in Serie A. Conceicao played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan and coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.