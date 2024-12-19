Paul Pogba’s brother found guilty in extortion plot targeting the former France star

PARIS (AP) — A brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba has been found guilty in an extortion and kidnapping case that targeted the soccer player two years ago. He was sentenced Thursday by a Paris criminal court to three years in prison, two of which are suspended. Mathias Pogba has already spent time in detention and the remainder of the sentence will be served under house arrest with electronic monitoring. His lawyer says he would appeal the ruling.

