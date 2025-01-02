Paul Goldschmidt, joining Yankees, says of his 2024 season with Cardinals: ‘I’m better than this’

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt is looking to put a miserable 2024 season behind him now that he has a $12.5 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees. The former NL MVP says “the feeling was just like, man, I’m better than this.” Goldschmidt spent his first eight seasons with Arizona and his past six with the Cardinals, slumping to a career-low .245 batting average last season with 22 homers and 65 RBIs. He revived his numbers late in the season, hitting .283 with seven homers and 25 RBIs from July 28 on.

