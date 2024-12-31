Paul Goldschmidt and Yankees finalize $12.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees have finalized their $12.5 million, one-year contract. The veteran first baseman became the Yankees’ fourth significant addition since Juan Soto’s departure for the New York Mets, after left-hander Max Fried, closer Devin Williams and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. Goldschmidt’s addition likely means Bellinger will be primarily an outfielder. A seven-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and the 2022 NL MVP, the right-handed Goldschmidt joins fellow MVPs Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Bellinger on the Yankees.

