Paul George on woeful 76ers after 8th straight loss: ‘Showing no signs of a team that will compete’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers are a team in trouble. They trailed by 50 points in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers have lost eight straight games and 10 of 11 overall and are outside of even a play-in tournament berth. Joel Embiid remains sidelined with an injured left knee. Embiid has played in just 19 of 57 games for the Sixers, who fell to 20-37 an have only a faint shot at earning a berth in the NBA play-in tournament. Embiid has averaged 23.8 points and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.