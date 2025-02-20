Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Paul DeJong would earn all of his $600,000 in available performance bonuses if he has 550 plate appearances this year. A former All-Star infielder, DeJong agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that was announced Sunday. He would earn $100,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.