Paul DeJong agrees to a $1 million, 1-year contract with the Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract. DeJong can earn an additional $600,000 in performance bonuses. An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30. He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons.

