Paul Clemons, Emil Jiménez and Alex MacKay hired as fulltime major league umpires

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Clemons, Emil Jiménez and Alex MacKay have been hired as fulltime major league umpires. In addition, Major League Baseball says Dan Merzel and Nate Tomlinson had been added to the staff during the 2024 season. Jen Pawol will again be among the 21 minor league umpires who will work big league spring training. Pawol last year became the first woman to umpire a big spring training game since 2007 but has not been a regular-season call-up ump.

