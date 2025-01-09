Pau Lopez transfer to Lens canceled after disagreement with Girona

LENS, France (AP) — The transfer of Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez to Lens has been canceled by the French league club. Lens said in a statement late Wednesday that Lopez will not join on loan from Marseille as a replacement for Brice Samba, who signed a deal with rival Ligue 1 side Rennes. Lopez is currently on loan at Girona in La Liga.

