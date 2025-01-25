Patten, Heliovaara shrug off contentious 1st set to win Australian Open doubles title

By The Associated Press
Italy's Simone Bolelli and compatriot Andrea Vavassori react against Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Henry Patten of Britain in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara have rallied from losing a contentious first set to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title 6-7 (16), 7-6 (5), 6-3 over the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The Italians had a point overturned while serving for the first set because of a foul shot. Chair umpire Thomas Sweeney called Vavassori for an infringement in the 10th game because his racket crossed the line of the net as he hit a volley that he thought would earn set point. Heliovaara and Patten were awarded the point, broke for 5-5 but couldn’t convert 10 set points. They rallied to win the next two sets to add a title in Melbourne to their Wimbledon championship.

