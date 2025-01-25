Patten, Heliovaara shrug off contentious 1st set to win Australian Open doubles title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara have rallied from losing a contentious first set to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title 6-7 (16), 7-6 (5), 6-3 over the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The Italians had a point overturned while serving for the first set because of a foul shot. Chair umpire Thomas Sweeney called Vavassori for an infringement in the 10th game because his racket crossed the line of the net as he hit a volley that he thought would earn set point. Heliovaara and Patten were awarded the point, broke for 5-5 but couldn’t convert 10 set points. They rallied to win the next two sets to add a title in Melbourne to their Wimbledon championship.

