Pats bolster defense with Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, AP sources say

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Morgan Moses have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots, four people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday. Spillane is getting a three-year, $37.5 million deal, one person said. The 29-year-old Spillane started every game for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons, averaging 153 tackles. Davis is getting a three-year, $60 million deal, one person said. The seven-year veteran stabilized Detroit’s secondary in his first year with the Lions after spending the first six in Tampa Bay.

