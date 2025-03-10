Pats agree on 3-year deal with edge rusher Harold Landry, AP source says

Edge rusher Harold Landry is reuniting with coach Mike Vrabel in New England, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity on Sunday night, said Landry is getting a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. Landry had nine sacks last season for Tennessee, which released the 2021 Pro Bowl pick for salary cap purposes. Landry had 10 1/2 sacks in 2023. He played seven seasons for the Titans, including six for Vrabel. Landry has 50 1/2 sacks and 70 tackles for loss. Vrabel returned to the Patriots to replace Jerod Mayo, who was fired after one season as the head coach.

