Patriots sign C Garrett Bradbury as they continue to remake offensive line

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed veteran center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal, ESPN reported, the latest move in an ongoing effort help bolster their offensive line. The 29-year-old Bradbury was released by Minnesota after six seasons. His signing gives the Patriots another option to fill the hole created after they released veteran center David Andrews last week. The team has made the O-line a priority this offseason in advance of quarterback Drake Maye’s upcoming second season. Bradbury was drafted 18th overall in the 2019 draft by Vikings. They released him after signing four-time Pro Bowl pick Ryan Kelly in free agency last week.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.