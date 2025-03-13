Patriots release veteran center, captain David Andrews in ongoing remaking of roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have released longtime center David Andrews, the latest move in the remaking of the roster under coach Mike Vrabel. With the departure of Andrews there are now no remaining offensive starters from the Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl championship team. An undrafted free agent in 2015, the 32-year-old veteran earned the starting center job and spent nine seasons in New England, also winning a championship ring with the team in 2016. Andrews played in 124 regular-season games with 121 starts with the Patriots and played in 12 postseason games with 10 starts, including three straight Super Bowls.

