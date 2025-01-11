Patriots interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for coaching vacancy, the 4th candidate to meet with team

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots could be on the verge of hiring their next coach after completing an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday, the fourth candidate to be brought in as part of the search to fill the vacancy created by the firing of Jerod Mayo. The Patriots previously announced completed interviews with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, former Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Johnson’s interview was conducted virtually because the NFC top-seeded Lions are preparing for the playoffs. The other three interviews were conducted in person, with Vrabel meeting with team officials on Thursday.

