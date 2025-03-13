Patriots front office still has high aspirations after initial group of free agency signings

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ front office leadership is proud of the initial steps they’ve made at the start of free agency. They also want to make it clear that they aren’t done yet. The team introduced free agent signings defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis III, offensive lineman Morgan Moses and linebacker Robert Spillane. Linebacker Harold Landry III wasn’t present, but visited the team facility previously to sign his contract. The four-year, $104 million deal for Williams makes him the top-paid player in Patriots history by average annual value. While Williams acknowledged there were teams bidding for his services at the start of free agency, he said the Patriots’ pursuit won out.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.