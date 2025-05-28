Patriots’ David Andrews, 2-time Super Bowl champion, retires after 10 seasons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Longtime New England Patriots center David Andrews is retiring from the NFL.

The Patriots said that Andrews, who spent all 10 of his seasons with the team before he was released in March, will retire at a news conference on Monday.

An undrafted free agent from Georgia, Andrews started 121 of 124 regular-season games he played in and also played in 12 playoff games. He also played in three Super Bowls, winning two, and was the last remaining offensive starter from the Patriots’ 2018 championship team.

Andrews, 32, missed the entire 2019 season after blood clots were found in his lungs. He also had his 2024 season cut short after a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

