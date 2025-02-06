Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s new staff will include 11 from his time with the Titans

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s coaching staff will have several familiar faces from his time with the Tennessee Titans. Of the 26 new members of the staff announced by New England, 11 worked with Vrabel during his six-year tenure in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023. Along with defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who previously served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach with the Titans, three others also are getting new titles with the the Patriots. There were also a handful of holdovers from former coach Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff as well. Most notably, Mayo’s brother and strength and conditioning coach Deron Mayo will remain in the same position.

