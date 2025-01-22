Patriots coach Mike Vrabel tabs longtime Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has filled out his staff, hiring longtime Bill Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. It’s the third stint at the job for the former Raiders and Broncos head coach. The Patriots also hired Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator and retained current New England special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Williams spent six years on Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee.

