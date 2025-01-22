Patriots coach Mike Vrabel tabs longtime Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator

By KYLE HIGHTOWER and ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches from the sideline during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has filled out his staff, hiring longtime Bill Belichick assistant Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator. It’s the third stint at the job for the former Raiders and Broncos head coach. The Patriots also hired Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator and retained current New England special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Williams spent six years on Vrabel’s staff in Tennessee.

