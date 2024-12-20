Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s return to health is top priority

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says there’s been no discussion about defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s future beyond helping him return to health after he was placed on the reserve non-football illness list. The team didn’t specify why the 25-year-old was placed on the season-ending list ahead of Sunday’s visit to Buffalo, saying in a statement that “he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation.” Barmore missed the first 10 games this season after being diagnosed with blood clots during training camp. He made his season debut in the Patriots’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 17. He has appeared in each of New England’s past four games, notching six tackles and a sack.

