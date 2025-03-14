Patriots announce deals with Epps, Hollins, Hooper and Tonga

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots continued to add to their growing list of free agent signings, announcing deals on Friday with safety Marcus Epps, receiver Mack Hollins, tight end Austin Hooper and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga. Terms of the deals were not announced by the team, but Epps’ confirmed on social media that his new pact is for one year and worth up to $4.4 million. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and is coming off offseason knee surgery but is expected to be ready by the start of training camp. Hollins’ agency said his two-year deal is worth up to $8.4 million. Hooper is back in New England on a reported two-year, $5 million deal.

