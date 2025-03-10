Patriots agree to deals with linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis, AP sources say

Linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Carlton Davis have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday. Spillane is getting a three-year, $37.5 million deal, one person said. The 29-year-old Spillane started every game for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons, averaging 153 tackles. Davis is getting a three-year, $60 million deal, one person said. The seven-year veteran stabilized Detroit’s secondary in his first year with the Lions after spending the first six in Tampa Bay.

