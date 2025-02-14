Patrick Reed aces the party hole at The Grange in the first round of LIV Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — American golfer Patrick Reed picked a good time and place to hit a hole-in-one during the first round of the LIV Golf’s Adelaide tournament at The Grange. Reed’s ace at the par-3 12th hole — the so-called “Party Hole” — came just 15 minutes into Friday’s opening round of the three-round, shotgun-start tournament. The 2018 Masters champion was immediately showered with drinks thrown by massive crowds lining the hole. Up to 100,000 spectators are expected for the Adelaide tournament in one of the most well-attended events on the LIV Tour. Reed’s ace was just the second at the hole in LIV Golf’s four years of staging a tournament in Adelaide, following Chase Koepka’s hole-in-one in 2023.

