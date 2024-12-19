Patrick Kane scores go-ahead goal and Red Wings down Flyers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the decisive third-period goal and added an assist as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4. J.T. Compher and Lucas Raymond also contributed a goal and an assist each. Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen, Joe Veleno had the other goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon, playing in his first game since Nov. 25, stopped 15 shots. He was sidelined the previous nine games due to a lower-body injury. Travis Konecny, Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who trailed 4-2 after two periods but tied it at 4 early in the third. Samuel Ersson made 18 saves.

