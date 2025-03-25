Patrick Cantlay makes clutch birdie as Atlanta Drive takes 1-0 lead in TGL finals

By The Associated Press
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came up clutch with the putter again by making a 6-foot birdie putt to give the Atlanta Drive a 6-5 victory over New York and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 finals of the TGL indoor golf league’s inaugural season.

Xander Schauffele had a chance to sent the match to a shootout with a 6-foot birdie putt, but it caught the right edge and lipped out.

The second finals match of high-tech league is Tuesday night, followed immediately by a third match if necessary.

The score was tied at 2 after nine holes of alternate shot. Cameron Young made a 9-foot eagle putt to give New York a 4-2 lead because Atlanta challenged with the hammer, making the hole worth two points. Billy Horschel of Atlanta returned the favor, making an 11-foot birdie putt when New York threw the hammer.

Young won the 13th hole when Justin Thomas of Atlanta made bogey, only for Horschel to hit his tee shot on a par 3 to 5 feet for a conceded birdie.

The winner Tuesday gets $9 million — $2.25 million for each of the four players — while the runner-up shares $4.5 million.

