Patmon’s walk-off 3-run HR helps Oregon beat Stanford 10-7, win Eugene Regional

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dezianna Patmon hit a walk-off three-run home run, Emma Cox and Katie Flannery also hit homers and Oregon beat Stanford 10-7 on Sunday night to win the Eugene Regional.

No. 16 seed Oregon (50-8) will play host to Liberty, which beat top-seeded and No. 1 Texas A&M in the Bryan-College Station Regional, in the super regionals next weekend.

Paige Sinicki hit a one-out single in the seventh, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error and Emma Cox was intentionally walked before Patmon hit the next pitch over the wall left field to give the Ducks their first lead.

Patmon hit a lead-off triple in the sixth and scored on a two-out single by Kai Luschar to make it 7-7.

Joie Economides hit a grand slam in the first inning and added a three-run shot in the third for Stanford (42-12).

Elise Sokolsky (18-4) came on with two out and runners on the corners and got Economides to groundout to end the game.

Rylie McCoy and Kedre Luschar blasted three-run home runs as the Ducks routed the Cardinals 15-5 to force the second game. Kai Luschar went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, Kedre Luschar had four RBIs and Paige Sinicki had three RBIs. Lyndsey Grein (28-2) went three innings for the win, giving up three earned runs. Elise Sokolsky threw three innings of one-hit ball for her fifth save.

