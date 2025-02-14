Pat White, record-setting quarterback for West Virginia, returns to Mountaineers as an assistant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former West Virginia quarterback Pat White will return to the Mountaineers as assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach. The Mountaineers were 35-8 with four bowl wins with White as their starting quarterback from 2005-08. He set 19 school, Big East and national records. His 4,480 rushing yards are third all-time among Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks. White has been an assistant at four schools since 2018 and an assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers for two years. He was an athlete skills trainer in Alabama the past year.

