Pat Rafter replaces Patrick McEnroe as vice captain of Team World for Laver Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam winner Pat Rafter will take over from Patrick McEnroe as vice-captain of Team World for the 2025 Laver Cup. The announcement was made at a news conference during the Australian Open on Sunday and will see Rafter support captain Andre Agassi at the event in San Francisco in September. The Laver Cup was founded by Roger Federer and inspired by Rod Laver’s legacy of winning a Grand Slam of all four tennis majors in a calendar year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.