Pat Coogan becomes Notre Dame’s 3rd offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who started 26 games over the last two seasons and often served as the team’s pregame hype man, is transferring. Coogan announced his intentions on social media and will have one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. He joins fellow guards Rocco Spindler and Sam Pendleton as well as receivers Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas in leaving the Fighting Irish following the team’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the national championship game Monday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.