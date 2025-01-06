Pascal Jansen hired to replace Nick Cushing as coach of Major League Soccer’s New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Jansen has been hired to replace Nick Cushing as coach of Major League Soccer team New York City and given a four-year contract, a week after leaving Hungarian club Ferencvaros in the middle of the season. Jansen, 51, has Dutch and British citizenship. He coached AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands from December 2020 until last January and was hired by Ferencvaros in June. He becomes NYCFC’s sixth coach as the team enters its 11th season.

