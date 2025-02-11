Pascal Bosschaart appointed as temporary Feyenoord coach ahead of Champions League match

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club Feyenoord has appointed former player Pascal Bosschaart as interim coach ahead of a Champions League playoff against AC Milan. Bosschaart is replacing Brian Priske who was fired on Monday. Feyenoord cited “inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry” as the main reasons for his removal. Bosschaart played as a defender for Feyenoord from 2004-06. Feyenoord stands fifth in the Dutch league, 12 points behind leader Ajax. The Dutch side hosts AC Milan on Wednesday in the first leg of the playoffs.

