Partial blindness hasn’t stopped Oklahoma State’s Stailee Heard from leading the Cowgirls into NCAAs

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Despite being born with no vision in her right eye, sophomore guard Stailee Heard has emerged into one of the best players in the Big 12 as she leads Oklahoma State into a first-round meeting in the NCAA tournament against South Dakota State at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut on Saturday. Heard averaged 29.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the Big 12 tournament and hopes for another big game in the NCAA tournament opener.

