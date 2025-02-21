Parker ready for ‘anyone’ as Dubois replacement is flown in to Saudi for heavyweight bout

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Joseph Parker came to Saudi Arabia to try to win the IBF heavyweight title from Daniel Dubois. Instead, Parker has turned his attention to Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole following Dubois facing a medical issue ahead of Saturday’s scheduled bout. Bakole was called in to be a last-minute replacement. Parker says “the show goes on.” Dubois’ promoter, Frank Warren, hadn’t confirmed the champion’s status ahead of Friday’s weigh-in but said Thursday night that Dubois was “being evaluated by a doctor.” Even if there’s no shot at a world title, the winner of a Parker-Bakole bout would be in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the Ukrainian’s WBO belt. The WBO says the winner would become the mandatory challenger.

