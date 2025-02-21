Parker ready for ‘anyone’ as Dubois replacement heads to Riyadh for heavyweight bout

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Because IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has reportedly withdrawn from a title defense in Riyadh on Saturday night, Joseph Parker has turned his attention to fighting replacement Martin Bakole. Dubois’s trainer says the champion is dealing with a medial issue. Bakole was called up and flew out of Congo on Friday. The Parker-Bakole winner is in line to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the Ukrainian’s WBO belt. The WBO says the winner will become the mandatory challenger.

