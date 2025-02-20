Parker Kligerman loses appeal after having NASCAR Truck Series win erased by disqualification

ATLANTA (AP) — Parker Kligerman has lost his appeal after having his NASCAR Truck Series season-opening win at Daytona disqualified. NASCAR disqualified Kligerman’s No. 75 on Friday night when his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection. Corey Heim was declared the new winner. The appeal was denied by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. The adjustment to the standings gave actor Frankie Muniz his first career top-10 finish. Kligerman is not entered in Saturday’s Atlanta Truck Series race. He retired from full-time racing after last season. He has a larger role as a television analyst this year.

