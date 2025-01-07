Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet has been nominated to return to the IOC as a member. Estanguet led the successful Paris project for more than nine years from bidding through to staging the 2024 Summer Games and Paralympics. The International Olympic Committee says it nominated Estanguet to be elected at its annual meeting in March near the site of Ancient Olympia. Voting is by more than 100 members who include royalty, sports officials, athletes and former politicians. Estanguet is a three-time Olympic champion in canoeing who was an IOC athlete member from 2013-21.

