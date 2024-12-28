Paolo Banchero says he’s ramping up rehab, getting closer to a return to Magic lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero is getting closer to a return, with the Orlando Magic forward hoping he may be able to play again sometime within the next couple of weeks. The Magic said Friday that Banchero — an All-Star last season — has entered the “return to competition reconditioning” phase of his recovery from a torn oblique, one that has now had him sidelined for 28 of Orlando’s 33 games this season. Banchero said the torn muscle has healed.

