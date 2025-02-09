Panthers will soon have another champion. They have a player on every 4 Nations roster

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are about to have another champion. Maybe a few of them. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are the only NHL team to have at least one player on each of the four rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament that starts this week. So the Panthers are guaranteed to have someone on the winning squad. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett will skate for Canada. Gustav Forsling is playing for Sweden. Matthew Tkachuk is competing for the United States. And captain Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola are representing Finland.

