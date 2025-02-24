Panthers will not re-sign longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are moving on from longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson. The Panthers informed Thompson, who is an unrestricted free agent, that they will not be re-signing him. Thompson is expected to pursue other options in free agency. The 30-year-old has been with the Panthers for a decade, but has been limited to just six games over the last two seasons because of injuries. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2014 and ranks fourth in team history with 752 tackles, behind only Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly and Mike Minter. Thompson appeared in 123 games in his 10 seasons with Carolina.

