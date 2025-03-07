Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky moves into tie for 10th in wins by NHL goalies

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers is making a strong case for his third Vezina Trophy all while joining elite company among the best goaltenders in NHL history. Bobrovksy made 16 saves Thursday night for his second shutout in four games and his fourth of the season in a 3-0 win over Columbus. This win was the 423rd of his career. That tied the 36-year-old Bobrovsky with Tony Esposito for 10th on the NHL’s career list. The 14-year veteran got to that victory total in 144 fewer games than Esposito. Florida defenseman says it seems like it’s always another milestone for Bobrovsky.

