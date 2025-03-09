Panthers re-signing TE Tommy Tremble to 2-year deal, C Austin Corbett to 1-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are giving tight end Tommy Tremble a two-year deal and center Austin Corbett to a one-year contract before the start of the NFL free agency signing period next week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because the terms of the deals have not been released. The Panthers announced on their website that Corbertt is re-signing, but didn’t announce the length of the deal. Tremble has 85 receptions for 782 yards and nine touchdowns during four season with Carolina. Corbett joined the Panthers in 2022 and played 17 games before tearing his ACL in the season finale.

