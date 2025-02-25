Panthers plan to let Eddy Pineiro, NFL’s 3rd-most accurate field goal kicker, test free agent market
General manager Dan Morgan says the Carolina Panthers plan to allow Eddy Pineiro to test the free agent market. Pineiro is the third-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. The 29-year-old has made 88.1%. of his career field goal attempts since joining the NFL, which ranks behind Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Kansas City’s Harrison Butker on the all-time list. Pineiro joined the Panthers in 2022 after spending time with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He made 80 of 90 field goals in that three-year span, including 8 of 11 from beyond 50 yards.
